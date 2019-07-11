Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Memorial service 10:00 AM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EMBDEN - Loreli L. Cote, 53 of Limestone and Embden, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her summer home in Embden.



Loreli was born in Skowhegan on June 21, 1966, a daughter of Lloyd "Ken" and Chrystelle (Berry) Mullin. She was educated in the local schools and graduated in the class of 1984.



Most recently she was employed as a custodian at DFAS, Loring Commerce Center in Limestone but Loreli will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always put everyone else before herself, including making sure that everyone ate before she would take the time to feed herself.



She truly enjoyed family gatherings, home and garden projects, cooking and trips to Embden.



She took a great deal of time to plan family vacations so they could all be together.



Loreli is survived by her mother, Chyrstelle Mullin of Embden; her husband, Michael Cote of Limestone; her children, Joseph Cote and his wife, Frances of Fort Fairfield, Elisha Peers and her husband, Travis of Limestone, Monique Cote and her fiance, Jose Heredia of Enfield, Conn., Jasmine Carter and her husband, Corey of Manchester, N.H. and Zachary Cote and his wife, Katelyn of Fort Fairfield. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Seth, Kailyn, Tanner, Jayce, William and Samantha who will be here any day now; as well as two sisters, Perri Gray and her husband, Ronald of Mountain Home, Ark. and Fawn Yates and her husband, Jery of Easley, S.C. and her beloved pets that were more like her second group of children.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street, Madison. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in North Anson.



