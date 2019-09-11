Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lona (Burgess) Hachey. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SIDNEY - Lona (Burgess) Hachey, 75, of Sidney passed away surrounded by all her loved ones and caring staff Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Maine General Alzheimer facility in Gardiner after a courageous battle with dementia. Lona was born Feb. 4, 1944 in Waterville. Lona is predeceased by her father and mother, Harry and Cecile Burgess. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Jerry Hachey of Sidney; her son Ryan Hachey and his wife Karen Hachey of Gorham, daughter-in-law Lisa Hachey; and her beloved grandson Jordan Hachey.Lona and Jerry where married in 1965 in Waterville. In 1980 Jerry and Lona co-founded Aquarius Pools in Winslow, in which they owned and operated for 35 years. Lona loved her business and adored her customers. Her other passions were home decorating, horses, and her many dogs.Lona's final months where at the Maine General Alzheimer center in Gardiner where she was cared for and treated like gold by all the loving and caring staff and extended that to her husband Jerry. The family would also thank Beacon Hospice for all they did for Lona in her final days. The visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







