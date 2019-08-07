Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSTON - Lola Garnette Perkinson Savage, 83, a resident of East Pittston, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, unexpectedly after a severe brief battle with cancer at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Maine. She was one of a set of identical twins born in Chesterfield County, Va., on Oct. 30, 1935, the daughter of Clifton Arthur Perkinson and Ruby Louise (Wilson) Perkinson.



She attended Dinwiddie and Carson High Schools in Virginia and graduated from Cony High School, Augusta, Maine. Lola was employed as a fancy stitcher at Etonic Shoe in Richmond, Maine for 27 years; and was also employed at Goggins IGA in Randolph. She was an exceptional stitcher, seamstress, knitter and loved crocheting. She took pride in all her crafting and her flower gardens.



On Dec. 1, 1956, she married the love of her life, James Harvard Savage Sr. Lola (Garnette) was a loving wife, mom, "Nanny", aunt, daughter, sister and friend. She was very caring and would go the extra mile for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her family to bluegrass and old-time country music festivals and events. Lola (Garnette) leaves many memories and stories with her family and friends to carry on for many years to come. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved them dearly - all her babies.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Harvard Savage Sr. of East Pittston; one daughter, Lois Marie (Savage) Gelina and husband, Brian Gelina of East Pittston; four sons, James Harvard Savage Jr. and girlfriend, Danielle Roderick of South China; Adam DeWayne Savage and wife, Bonnie (Mihalik) of Belgrade; Douglas Arthur Savage and wife, Peggy (Esman) of Monmouth; Carlton Wade Savage of Saco, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brothers: Clifton Floyd Perkinson of Dinwiddie, Va.; Warren Arthur Perkinson of Dinwiddie, Va. Sisters: Helen (Perkinson) Cain and husband Bobby Cain of Carson, Va.; (twin) Lois Geanette (Perkinson) Crowder and husband, Bernard "Chick" Crowder of Matoaca, Va.; Ruby "Scootie" Louise (Perkinson) Leonard and husband, John Leonard of Disputanta, Va., and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Clifton A. and Ruby L. Perkinson of Dinwiddie, Va.; sister, Agnes (Perkinson) Orton and husband, Edgar Orton of Dinwiddie, Va.; sister-in-law, Mary Perkinson of Dinwiddie, Va.; and nephew, Bernard "Scrappy" Raymond Crowder III of Petersburg, Va..



Funeral services will be held at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Visitation will begin two hours prior at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family through the obituary page on the funeral home's website at



In lieu of flowers,



a donation may be made in her name to



Maine General Hospice



please send to



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903-0828







