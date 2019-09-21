AUGUSTA - Lois J. Moore, 82, of Cony Street, died unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine.
She was born in Millinocket, Maine, on July 23, 1937, the daughter of Lucien Moore and Lena (Surette) Moore.
Lois was educated in Millinocket schools and was a homemaker in her own home for most of her life. She was a member of the Augusta Baptist Church.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, by three sisters: Nadine Morgan, Colleen Moore and Phyllis Brewster.
Surviving is one sister, Jane Ireland of Pennsylvania, four nieces, Lena of Augusta, Maine, Barbara of Auburn, and Gail and Tammy, both of Millinocket; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
There are no public visiting hours or public services scheduled. Burial will be in Millinocket Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Memorial donations
may be made to
Kennebec Valley
Humane Society
10 Pet Haven Lane
Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 21, 2019