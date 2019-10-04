Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Lois Ann Fallon Roberts, 96, of Gardiner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the home of Tom and Janet Roberts with her family by her side.



Lois was born in Carbondale, Pa. on Oct. 21, 1922, the daughter of William and Sarah (Bradley) Fallon. She grew up in Carbondale and was a member of St. Rose Church. Lois attended St. Rose School from which she graduated in 1941. After graduation she went to Connecticut and worked at General Electric for a couple of years. She then went on to work for Chance Vought Aircraft where she met her husband, Wilson A. Roberts, Jr. They were married in 1945 in Bridgeport, Conn. at St. Ambrose Church. After the war they returned to her husband's hometown Gardiner, Maine where she lived up to her death. Her husband Wilson passed away in 1990.



Lois worked for Fairview Winery for 20 years and also volunteered for the foodbank and clothing bank of Gardiner. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ultreyea of Augusta, 4 Leaf Clover Club where she made many friends, enjoyed playing cards and going on many club trips. She also enjoyed being a nanny to the Edmonson children and housekeeping at many private homes.



Lois had many hobbies like, refinishing furniture, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and outfitting her grandchildren very well, and she also enjoyed camp gatherings on Cobbosee Stream and annual 4th of July gatherings at camp. She was a wonderful cook and her Sunday meals were the best. Lois was an animal lover having many pets throughout her life. She loved her family very much.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband Wilson A. Roberts, Jr.; five brothers, Fr. Donald Fallon, Joseph, William, Herbie and Robert Fallon and three sisters, Claire, Margaret, and Lucille.



Lois is survived by two sons, Robert W. Roberts and wife Roberta of Boothbay, Thomas A. Roberts, Sr. and wife Janet of Gardiner; four grandchildren, Thomas Roberts, Jr. and wife Wendy of Pittston, Joshua Roberts and wife Lori of Oakland, Elissa Roberts of Colorado, Scott Roberts of California; four great-grandchildren, Shaun Roberts of Oakland, Wilson Roberts of Pittston, Dana Roberts of Pittston, Nathan Sallee of Colorado; also the Hall family who called her Grammy Lo; several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Wells, nurses and nurses' aides from Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and all those people that helped care for Lois, especially Lisa, Amy, Lori and the Roberts family.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 am to noon, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at the funeral home at noontime. Burial will follow in the Fairbanks Cemetery in West Gardiner.



May flowers always line your path and sunshine



light your day.



May songbirds serenade you every step along



the way.



May a rainbow run beside you in a sky that's



always blue.



And may happiness fill your heart each day your whole life through.



Lois Aloysius



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Memorial donations may be made in Lois' memory to:



Androscoggin Home



Health and Hospice



15 Strawberry Ave.



Lewiston, ME 04240







