CONIFER, Colo. - Lisa True Zale died on June 1, 2019 with her family and animals by her side. She was born May 26, 1960, the daughter of Herman and Velma (Val) True.Lisa grew up in Norridgewock and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1978. In 1988, she moved to Colorado and in 1991 she married Dr. Mitchell Zale. For many years they had their own veterinarian business in Fort Collins, Colo. In 2002, they moved to the mountains in Conifer, Colo. That same year their daughter Autumn was born. She loved being a mom. Lisa was the manager of Conifer High School Cafeteria, a job she thoroughly enjoyed, but had to retire on Dec. 22, 2017 because of ovarian cancer, which took her life.She adopted many animals over the years and did many years of volunteering at several animal shelters including the animal shelter in Skowhegan in the 1980s.Lisa was predeceased by her father Herman True; grandparents; niece Baby Sadie; cousin Randy Damren. She is survived by her mother Velma (Val) True; husband Mitchell Zale; and daughter Autumn Zale of Colorado; brother Greg (Donna) True; niece Brandi True; great-niece Mattea Ludden; aunt Jo-Ann Worthen, aunt Bunnie Damren, uncle Mike Clement; several cousins and special friend Mel French.Per her wishes there will be no service.In her memory, donations may be made to:Somerset Humane SocietyP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976







