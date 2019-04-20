Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ATHENS - Lisa Marie Weese, 54, of Athens, left for her next journey on Wednesday April 18, 2019 in Skowhegan.



She was born Aug. 6, 1964 in Hartland, the daughter of Robert Riggs, and Lorraine (Osborne) Estes. She was raised in Hartland and graduated from Nokomis Regional High School in the class of 1982. After high school, Lisa worked several different jobs including working in human resources for MBNA and Charlotte White Center; however, she found her dream job working as the secretary at Solon Elementary for the last four years.



She loved "her kids" and looked forward to their daily greetings and stories.



Lisa never missed a chance to sit on her porch and watch the birds. She was often working on a crocheting project, cooking for her family or tending the garden. No one could ever accuse her of being a card-shark, but she had fun spending 3 – 4 hours playing one game. For over 20 years she has faithfully held all the secrets of "Girls Camp." Lisa's grandchildren were the light of her life and spending time with them was precious to her. She especially enjoyed camping and fishing with them.



She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dwight Weese; her mother, Lorraine Estes; her daughter, Heidy Mullen and her husband Paul, her step-son Derek Weese and his wife Kassie; her siblings; Eric Fox and his wife Roxanne, Karla Riggs and her companion Delwin Kimball, Larry Fuller Jr.; her grandchildren, Isaiah, Noah, Isabella, Harper; several special nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews; and her special girls' camp girls.



She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Scott M. and Jeannette E. (Stanhope) Osborne; her father, Robert Riggs, brother, Jayson Riggs, and her step-father Robert Estes.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Solon Elementary School, Main St., Solon, with the Rev. Mark Tanner Officiating.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.



Donations may be made in Lisa's memory to the:



Solon Elementary School



76 S. Main St.



Solon, Maine 04979







ATHENS - Lisa Marie Weese, 54, of Athens, left for her next journey on Wednesday April 18, 2019 in Skowhegan.She was born Aug. 6, 1964 in Hartland, the daughter of Robert Riggs, and Lorraine (Osborne) Estes. She was raised in Hartland and graduated from Nokomis Regional High School in the class of 1982. After high school, Lisa worked several different jobs including working in human resources for MBNA and Charlotte White Center; however, she found her dream job working as the secretary at Solon Elementary for the last four years.She loved "her kids" and looked forward to their daily greetings and stories.Lisa never missed a chance to sit on her porch and watch the birds. She was often working on a crocheting project, cooking for her family or tending the garden. No one could ever accuse her of being a card-shark, but she had fun spending 3 – 4 hours playing one game. For over 20 years she has faithfully held all the secrets of "Girls Camp." Lisa's grandchildren were the light of her life and spending time with them was precious to her. She especially enjoyed camping and fishing with them.She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dwight Weese; her mother, Lorraine Estes; her daughter, Heidy Mullen and her husband Paul, her step-son Derek Weese and his wife Kassie; her siblings; Eric Fox and his wife Roxanne, Karla Riggs and her companion Delwin Kimball, Larry Fuller Jr.; her grandchildren, Isaiah, Noah, Isabella, Harper; several special nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews; and her special girls' camp girls.She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Scott M. and Jeannette E. (Stanhope) Osborne; her father, Robert Riggs, brother, Jayson Riggs, and her step-father Robert Estes.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Solon Elementary School, Main St., Solon, with the Rev. Mark Tanner Officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.Donations may be made in Lisa's memory to the:Solon Elementary School76 S. Main St.Solon, Maine 04979 Funeral Home Smart & Edwards Funeral Home

183 Madison Ave

Skowhegan , ME 04976

(207) 474-3357 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close