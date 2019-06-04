MONMOUTH - Lisa J. Turgeon,53, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Augusta on August 2, 1965, a daughter of the late Emile J. Turgeon, Sr. and Muriel (LeBlanc) Turgeon.Ms. Turgeon was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She had been employed by Progressive Distributors for over 29 years.Lisa was self-sufficient. She enjoyed playing softball and hockey. She was the first girl to play in the Augusta Little League System. She loved to cook, fish and, in years past, rode motorcycles. She loved animals, but she mostly loved her nieces and nephews, who will miss her, and her contagious laughter, dearly.She is survived by her companion of 15 years, Kelly J. Cyr of Monmouth; her siblings, Gerard Turgeon and his wife Jeanne of Sidney, Donald Turgeon and his wife Ida of Winthrop, Diane Veilleux of Augusta, Raymond Turgeon and his wife Cathy of Sidney, Anne Marie Turgeon and her partner Frank Naiman of Augusta, Marie Ann James and her husband Jon of South China, David Turgeon and his wife Pam of Chelsea and Emile J. Turgeon, Jr. and his partner Matty Miles of China; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com. The family would like donations in Lisa's memory to be made to: 51 US-1 # M, Scarborough, ME 04074 or: Kennebec Valley Humane Society 10 Pet Haven Lane Augusta, ME, 04330 or: 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300 Topsham, ME 04086
Published in Central Maine on June 4, 2019