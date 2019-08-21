SKOWHEGAN - Lisa E. (Curtis) Reilly, 50, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2019 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born Feb. 7, 1969 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, the daughter of Bruce Pinkham and Donna Curtis.
She is survived by daughter, Jessica Reilly and only grandchild, Damien Reilly of Plainfield, Conn.; son, Matthew Reilly of Canaan; mother, Donna Lynds and husband, David of Solon, father, Bruce Pinkham and partner, Cheryl Reid of Cornville; two brothers, Bruce Curtis of Hartland, Mike Howes and wife, Lynda of Madison, sister, Wendy Randall of Canaan; nieces, Bethany Randall, Desireah and Destiny Howes of Madison; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many more friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, August, 23 at 1 p.m. at The Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Point Avenue, Madison.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lisa's memory to
The Calvary Pentecostal Church
160 Point Avenue
Madison, ME 04950
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 21, 2019