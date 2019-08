SKOWHEGAN - Lisa E. (Curtis) Reilly, 50, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2019 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born Feb. 7, 1969 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, the daughter of Bruce Pinkham and Donna Curtis.She is survived by daughter, Jessica Reilly and only grandchild, Damien Reilly of Plainfield, Conn.; son, Matthew Reilly of Canaan; mother, Donna Lynds and husband, David of Solon, father, Bruce Pinkham and partner, Cheryl Reid of Cornville; two brothers, Bruce Curtis of Hartland, Mike Howes and wife, Lynda of Madison, sister, Wendy Randall of Canaan; nieces, Bethany Randall, Desireah and Destiny Howes of Madison; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many more friends and family.A celebration of life will be held Friday, August, 23 at 1 p.m. at The Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Point Avenue, Madison.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lisa's memory toThe Calvary Pentecostal Church160 Point AvenueMadison, ME 04950