OAKLAND - Lisa Ann King, 54, passed away at home on Friday, March 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 26, 1965, at Redington-Fairview Hospital, Skowhegan, to Lawrence R. Farmer and Scharliene M. Farmer (Austin).



Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Scharliene Farmer; and her brother, Lawrence Farmer Jr.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Wann C. King; her children, Michael, David, Brandon, Hannah, Joselyn, Angela and Donna King; and her grandchildren, Alex and Scarlett.



Lisa graduated from Messalonskee High School and Barbizon Modeling and Acting School. She was employed by Buds Food Center and Maine Criminal Justice Academy before becoming a loving homemaker.



Lisa loved children, crafts, gardening, working with animals, large family gatherings, modeling, dancing, and gymnastics. She had a heart full of love for her family and friends.



A memorial service will take place at Grace Bible Church, 333 Oak St., Oakland, on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and fellowship with the family. All are welcome.



The family would like to thank Hospice Care and family and friends that have reached out and shown their love and support.



