FARMINGDALE - Lionel P. Dionne, 98, of Waterville, went home to be with his Savior on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at HallDale Manor in Farmingdale.



He was the son of Alice and William Dionne born Nov. 2, 1920, in Waterville. He graduated from Assumption High School in Worcester, Mass. Lionel entered the US Army in 1942 serving as a Drill Sargent for three years in Fort Hood, Texas before being shipped to the North Apennines PO Valley, Italy. There he served for the remainder of WW as a Staff Sargent Heavy Machine Gunner.



Upon his return, Lionel married Waneta Simpson and together they had three children who they raised in Winslow. His first job after the war was with the Hathaway Shirt Co., after which he worked for Scott Paper Co. It was during his years with Scott Paper that he began his business as an electrician. Soon he left the mill and began his lifelong business as a Master Electrician. Upon his retirement Lionel and Waneta moved to Bradenton, Fla. where he enjoyed many years playing tennis and walking the beaches.



Survivors include his sister Omerine Drouin of Winslow; daughter Linda Huard and husband Tom of Waterville, daughter Diane Charland Welch and husband Robert of Winslow, and son Bill Dionne and wife Linda of Lisbon. Lionel is also survived by many grandchildren nad great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who were very much a part of his life; and special sister-in-law Gloria Simpson of Winslow.



He was predeceased by his parents Alice and William; and four of his siblings Gerard, Fleurette, Rita and Lucien.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John Catholic Church, Monument Street in Winslow on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Burial to be at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Veilleux Funeral Home.



Lionel's family would like to thank the wonderful compassionate care he received at HallDale Manor.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:



Beacon Hospice



5 Community Dr., Suite A



Augusta, ME 04330 or:



Honor Flight Maine



P.O. Box 1770



Portland, ME 04104







