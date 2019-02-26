Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Lionel Gerard Chouinard. View Sign

LEWISTON - Please pray for the repose of the soul of Rev. Lionel Gerard Chouinard, 79, a priest of the Diocese of Portland, who was called to his eternal reward by the Lord on Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019. Fr. Chouinard was born in Lewiston on October 24, 1939 to Alcide and Gratienne (Ouellette) Chouinard. His formal education began at St. Mary's School in Lewiston. He then attended high school and college seminary at St. Charles Seminary, Sherbrooke, Quebec. He studied philosophy at St. Mary's Seminary (Paca St.) and theology at St. Mary's Seminary and University (Roland Park), Baltimore. Upon completion of his seminary formation, he was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1965 by the Most Rev. Daniel J. Feeney, the Eighth Bishop of Portland at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland.



During his 52 years of active, full time ministry, Fr. Chouinard served in the following assignments: Parochial Vicar/Assistant Pastor St. Christopher Parish, Peaks Island (Summer 1965), St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madawaska (1965-1968), Holy Cross Parish, Lewiston (1968-1976), part time Chaplain at St. Dominic High School (1973-1976), temporary administrator at St. Dominic High School (1974-1976). Pastor: Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Machias (1976-1982), St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, Mexico (1982-1990), St. Augustine Parish, Augusta (1990-2000), Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls (2000-2017), administrator, Holy Family Parish (2006-2007), Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Sabattus and St. Francis, Greene (2008-2017). Although he reached retirement age in 2009, he continued to serve as administrator of the parish communities in Lisbon Falls, Sabattus and Greene until May 1, 2017.



F.r Chouinard also offered faithful services to his diocese, fellow priests, and the lay parishioners in the following capacities: Knights of Columbus: Chaplain: Council #2638, Madawaska; Fr. AJ Barry Assembly, 4th Degree, Rumford; Fr. John E. Bellefontaine Council #8918, Hallowell; Rev. Napoleon P. Cournoyer Council #2358, Lisbon Falls, Faithful Friar: Fr. Michael J. McGivney Assembly #2296. Knights of Columbus State Friar: State Council 4th Degree Staff. Daughters of Isabella: Chaplain: St. Timothy Circle #504, Rumford; St. Agnes Circle #713, Augusta, State Chaplain; State Circle (2006-2015; Reappointed 2015-2017), Ordinary Confessor, Sister of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary (1968), Chaplain: Human Relations Services, District II (1975), Member of the Priests' Senate/Priests' Council (Presbyteral Council) (1976; re-elected 1981), Member of the Board/College of Consultors (1979-1984, 1984-1989, 1989-1994), CYO Deanery III, Moderator (1978),Vicar Forane (Dean): Oxford and Franklin Counties (1985-1988: reappointed 1988-1991); Deanery VII - Androscoggin County (2005-2010), St. Dominic Regional High School Board (2006-2009), St. Peter's Cemetery Board (2009-2010)



While he will be remembered by most as a dedicated, loving and faithful priest and servant to the church, he will be remembered most for his spirit, sense of humor (both reverent and irreverent), laugh, smile, love of life, sense of adventure, and curiosity. He will also be remembered for his love of his friends and family.



Fr. Chouinard is survived by his sister Marthe Bissonnette; nieces, Anne Bissonnette Pelkey and Nicole Bissonnette, nephews, Tim Dumais, David Bissonnette, Jeff Bissonnette, Chris Dumais and Eric Dumais and brother-in-law Louis Dumais.



He was predeceased by his parents, Alcide and Gratienne Chouinard, his sister Therese Dumais and brother-in-law Donald Bissonnette.



Reception of the Body: 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls. Visitation will follow until 5 p.m. (immediately following Reception of the Body) and then from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at Holy Cross Church of Prince of Peace Parish, 1080 Lisbon Street, Lewiston (visitation will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. at Holy Cross Church). Committal: Immediately following the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston.



Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.



