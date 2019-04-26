Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel "Nellie" Delaware. View Sign Service Information Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel - LEMOORE 420 WEST -D- STREET Lemoore , CA 93245 (559)-924-5611 Service 10:00 AM South Valley Community Church 1050 West Bush Street Lemoore , ME View Map Graveside service Following Services Lemoore Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LEMOORE, Calif. - Nellie was born to Leo and Rena Delaware on Oct. 20, 1940, in Augusta. He went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019.



He attended grammar school and high school in Augusta, until he joined the Navy, in the buddy system with his best friend, Ray Labbe, at the age of 17. He married the love of his life Anne (Bell) Delaware in 1962. His son, Lionel, was born in 1963 in Maine. His first daughter, Kelly was born in 1965 in Rhode Island, and his second daughter, Penny was born in 1968 in Puerto Rico. In 1970, the family moved to Lemoore Naval Air Station where Nellie continued his career as a parachute rigger. The family lived on base until 1974 when they bought their home on the Island District.



He retired from the Navy in 1978. He worked at Lemoore High School for a short stint before going to work for Island School for 20 years until he retired from there in 2001.



Two things defined Nellie's life – patriotism and family. Supporting his three kids in all their sports was what he loved doing. His favorite hobbies were coaching softball (including Bobby Sox, Hanford Aces, and Lemoore High School), fishing on his boat, square dancing, and bowling.



Nellie was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rena Delaware; and his sisters, Beverly, Nancy and Carol.



He is survived by his sister, Jeannie; his loving wife of 57 years, Anne; son, Lionel, and his family Kyle, Kody, and Kelsey Delaware; daughter, Kelly and her family, Manuel, Bryce and Lindsay DaFonte; daughter, Penny and her family, Steve, Zack, Drew Gobby, Valarie and Dean Burkett; and four great-grandchildren.



Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at South Valley Community Church, 1050 West Bush Street in Lemoore, immediately followed by graveside services at Lemoore Cemetery. A reception to follow will be held at the Fleet Reserve (788 East D Street, Lemoore, Calif.).



Arrangements by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nellie's memory to



Christ Church



Anglican Mission



P.O. Box 39



Lemoore, CA 93245







