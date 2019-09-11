Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linette B. Dostie. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Linette B. Dostie, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Bangor, with her loving family by her side.Linette was born on August 3, 1939, in Stratton, the daughter of Noel Bolduc and Rose Bolduc.Linette attended Mt. Merici High School and graduated in 1957. She went to work, first as a secretary in a lawyer's office and then as a secretary for Doctors Pratt and Diel. It was at this time she met and married the love of her life, David V. Dostie. They had one son, Douglas. Soon after, Linette began her service to the city of Waterville, first in finance, then with the city engineers. She then earned her certificate to become the assistant to the city clerk and eventually became the city clerk of Waterville, where she served for over 30 years. During that time, she was named Maine City Clerk of the Year, taught fellow city clerks in Rhode Island, and ran all the city elections (mostly!) without a hitch.Lynn was a faithful and active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Fairfield, where she taught catechism and served as a eucharistic minister.Linette loved to travel. Along with her late husband, David, she managed to travel the world from Hawaii to Russia to much of Europe and the United States. She especially enjoyed taking her two grandsons to Ireland and her granddaughter to England and Scotland. She also treated them to three Disney trips where she was happy to simply enjoy their excitement. Lynn's favorite place to travel was Jamaica where she enjoyed the warm weather and fruity, exotic drinks. Lynn also especially enjoyed quilting with her sisters. They spent many years gathering each week to make special quilts for their families and simply spend time together. If they weren't quilting, they were playing cutthroat games of Scrabble or Dominos.Linette was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, David V. Dostie; her parents, Noel and Rose Bolduc; her brothers, Claude, Reginald, Guy and Germaine Bolduc; and her sisters, Huguette Sullivan, Lorraine Richardson, and Jane Leighton.She is survived by her son, Douglas Dostie and his wife, Karen of Clinton; her sister Rita Fortin of Benton, her brother Raymond Bolduc and his wife Peggy of New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Ben Dostie and his wife Renee of Clinton, Stacey Ramer and her husband Steve of Fairfield, and Eric Dostie of Shawmut; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hannah, Isaac, Easton, Lanalynn, Audrey, and Addilynn; along with many special in-laws, nieces, and nephews.Visiting hours will be Friday, Sept.13, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Skowhegan. The family would like to thank the staff at both Woodland's Memory Care, and Eastern Maine Medical Center, especially nurse, Elizabeth Pederson, who provided excellent care and support to Linette and family.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at







