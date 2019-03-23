Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Easler. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Linda Marie Easler, 59, passed away March 17, 2019 at her home in Waterville. She was born Sept. 30, 1959 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Shirley Parlin.



She attended schools in Madison and worked as a farm hand with her husband from 1999 to 2005. She loved her cat, "Precious", enjoyed playing computer games, cherished every minute with her grandchildren, riding 4-wheelers with her grandson, swimming with her grandchildren and cooking.



Linda is survived by her domestic partner, Mark Zeytoonian of Waterville; two daughters, Betsy McGlashing and husband, Joe of Oakland, Bobbi-Jo Duley and husband, Travis of Skowhegan; two granddaughters, Hannah Ellis of Oakland, Destiny Easler of Skowhegan, two grandsons, Caleb Ellis of Oakland, Mark Corson of Skowhegan; two great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Herman Easler in 2013.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Linda's memory



c/o Betsy McGlashing,



29 Axtell Drive,



Oakland, ME 04963.







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close