WATERVILLE - Linda Marie Easler, 59, passed away March 17, 2019 at her home in Waterville. She was born Sept. 30, 1959 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Shirley Parlin.
|
She attended schools in Madison and worked as a farm hand with her husband from 1999 to 2005. She loved her cat, "Precious", enjoyed playing computer games, cherished every minute with her grandchildren, riding 4-wheelers with her grandson, swimming with her grandchildren and cooking.
Linda is survived by her domestic partner, Mark Zeytoonian of Waterville; two daughters, Betsy McGlashing and husband, Joe of Oakland, Bobbi-Jo Duley and husband, Travis of Skowhegan; two granddaughters, Hannah Ellis of Oakland, Destiny Easler of Skowhegan, two grandsons, Caleb Ellis of Oakland, Mark Corson of Skowhegan; two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herman Easler in 2013.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Linda's memory
c/o Betsy McGlashing,
29 Axtell Drive,
Oakland, ME 04963.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019