Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda M. Swift. View Sign

SKOWHEGAN - Linda M. Swift, 74, passed away March 1, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. She was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Hartland, the daughter of Roy Sr. and Glenys (Dunton) Swift.



She graduated from MCI in 1962 and attended the University of Southern Maine. She was employed for many years as a picture framer at Berry's Stationary, Paper Clip and was the owner of A to Z Picture Framing. Linda was a member of the Waterville Art Society and the Skowhegan Downtown Small Business Association.



She cherished time spent with family and enjoyed travel, photography and painting.



Linda is survived by two sons, Christopher Dillingham and Kevin Dillingham, both of Skowhegan; grandson, Cody Dillingham of Old Town; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Swift Jr., and sister, Lorraine Burns.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make



donations in Linda's memory to a charity



of their choice







SKOWHEGAN - Linda M. Swift, 74, passed away March 1, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. She was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Hartland, the daughter of Roy Sr. and Glenys (Dunton) Swift.She graduated from MCI in 1962 and attended the University of Southern Maine. She was employed for many years as a picture framer at Berry's Stationary, Paper Clip and was the owner of A to Z Picture Framing. Linda was a member of the Waterville Art Society and the Skowhegan Downtown Small Business Association.She cherished time spent with family and enjoyed travel, photography and painting.Linda is survived by two sons, Christopher Dillingham and Kevin Dillingham, both of Skowhegan; grandson, Cody Dillingham of Old Town; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Swift Jr., and sister, Lorraine Burns.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may makedonations in Linda's memory to a charityof their choice Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close