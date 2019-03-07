SKOWHEGAN - Linda M. Swift, 74, passed away March 1, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. She was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Hartland, the daughter of Roy Sr. and Glenys (Dunton) Swift.
She graduated from MCI in 1962 and attended the University of Southern Maine. She was employed for many years as a picture framer at Berry's Stationary, Paper Clip and was the owner of A to Z Picture Framing. Linda was a member of the Waterville Art Society and the Skowhegan Downtown Small Business Association.
She cherished time spent with family and enjoyed travel, photography and painting.
Linda is survived by two sons, Christopher Dillingham and Kevin Dillingham, both of Skowhegan; grandson, Cody Dillingham of Old Town; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Roy Swift Jr., and sister, Lorraine Burns.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make
donations in Linda's memory to a charity
of their choice
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan, ME 04976
207-474-0000
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 7, 2019