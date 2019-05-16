Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee (Stewart) Parker. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM American Legion Hall Unity , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TROY - Linda Lee (Stewart) Parker, 71, of Troy passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. Linda was born in Hustus, Maine on May 8, 1948, to Paul and Wilma (Clark) Stewart.In 1966 she married Gerald Parker and they started their life together in Troy, Maine. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Benjamin Berry Unit #50 for 49 years where she served in many positions including Department Finance Chairman, District President, and Unit President. Linda was also very well-known through her long-time employment at Troy General Store. Linda was very proud of her two boys, Kurt and Randal. She was a fantastic mother that loved them with all that she had. She also loved her grandchildren just as fiercely. She never heard the end of the time that she asked Andrew if he would like cereal or ice cream with sprinkles for breakfast but she also made sure to tell him that he'd had enough TV and it was time to go "air out his britches". She was Nikki's constant support. From always showing up for grandparent's lunch to cheering her on in after-school sports. As Nikki grew older, she was her confidante, giving her advice on her upcoming wedding and telling her, "Nikki, you need to stop shopping," while she was throwing things in her own wagon as they roamed through the stores. They shared many memories together. To Ashlyn, she was an after-school ice cream buddy when she got off the bus at her house. She was her go-to when she didn't know what hand to play in cribbage against Poppy, and she was her dinner date on her mom and dad's late nights at work. She was the ultimate organizer, always planning events to bring the entire family together. She ensured there were many opportunities to gather at her home and every event included more food than could be consumed. She was an awesome cook and loved to make her sons favorite dishes, which just so happened to be everyone else's favorites as well. Not only did she organize family events, but she was the driving force behind most American Legion #50 public and benefit suppers. If something needed to be done, Linda was the one to call. She was an active and loyal member to the American Legion Auxiliary and to the Legion family. She will be greatly missed by all. Linda loved and was loved by many, but the love between her and her husband, Jerry, was like none other. She fought with her whole being to take care of him until his very last breath and he did the same. Throughout her battle with cancer, even in her weakest moments, she thought of Jerry and wanted to make sure he was alright. Their struggles over, they can both now rest with each other. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Wilma (Clark) Stewart, and her husband Gerald Parker. Left to honor Linda and remember her love are her sons, Kurt and wife Kerry, and Randal and wife Holly; brothers, David and wife Mary Stewart and Paul and wife Laura Stewart; grandchildren, Andrew and wife Leigh, Matthew Pulliam, Nicole and fiancé Dylan, and Ashlyn; Aunt Beverly Rollins, Uncle Floyd Oakes; nieces and nephews, Heidi (Stewart) Wilson, Michael and wife Nicole Stewart, Shawn and wife Suzette Stewart, Samantha Gogan, Nicolas and wife Hannah Stewart, and Jessica Stewart; and many great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held for Linda as well as her husband, Gerald Parker who passed away on May 3, at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019 at the American Legion Hall in Unity, Maine. A special "Thank you" to Dr. Kamlesh Bajpai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #50, Unity, Maine.Checks can be made out to ALA #50 and sent to: Sharon Spaulding,Treasurer 140 Detroit Rd. Troy, ME 04987







TROY - Linda Lee (Stewart) Parker, 71, of Troy passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. Linda was born in Hustus, Maine on May 8, 1948, to Paul and Wilma (Clark) Stewart.In 1966 she married Gerald Parker and they started their life together in Troy, Maine. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Benjamin Berry Unit #50 for 49 years where she served in many positions including Department Finance Chairman, District President, and Unit President. Linda was also very well-known through her long-time employment at Troy General Store. Linda was very proud of her two boys, Kurt and Randal. She was a fantastic mother that loved them with all that she had. She also loved her grandchildren just as fiercely. She never heard the end of the time that she asked Andrew if he would like cereal or ice cream with sprinkles for breakfast but she also made sure to tell him that he'd had enough TV and it was time to go "air out his britches". She was Nikki's constant support. From always showing up for grandparent's lunch to cheering her on in after-school sports. As Nikki grew older, she was her confidante, giving her advice on her upcoming wedding and telling her, "Nikki, you need to stop shopping," while she was throwing things in her own wagon as they roamed through the stores. They shared many memories together. To Ashlyn, she was an after-school ice cream buddy when she got off the bus at her house. She was her go-to when she didn't know what hand to play in cribbage against Poppy, and she was her dinner date on her mom and dad's late nights at work. She was the ultimate organizer, always planning events to bring the entire family together. She ensured there were many opportunities to gather at her home and every event included more food than could be consumed. She was an awesome cook and loved to make her sons favorite dishes, which just so happened to be everyone else's favorites as well. Not only did she organize family events, but she was the driving force behind most American Legion #50 public and benefit suppers. If something needed to be done, Linda was the one to call. She was an active and loyal member to the American Legion Auxiliary and to the Legion family. She will be greatly missed by all. Linda loved and was loved by many, but the love between her and her husband, Jerry, was like none other. She fought with her whole being to take care of him until his very last breath and he did the same. Throughout her battle with cancer, even in her weakest moments, she thought of Jerry and wanted to make sure he was alright. Their struggles over, they can both now rest with each other. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Wilma (Clark) Stewart, and her husband Gerald Parker. Left to honor Linda and remember her love are her sons, Kurt and wife Kerry, and Randal and wife Holly; brothers, David and wife Mary Stewart and Paul and wife Laura Stewart; grandchildren, Andrew and wife Leigh, Matthew Pulliam, Nicole and fiancé Dylan, and Ashlyn; Aunt Beverly Rollins, Uncle Floyd Oakes; nieces and nephews, Heidi (Stewart) Wilson, Michael and wife Nicole Stewart, Shawn and wife Suzette Stewart, Samantha Gogan, Nicolas and wife Hannah Stewart, and Jessica Stewart; and many great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held for Linda as well as her husband, Gerald Parker who passed away on May 3, at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019 at the American Legion Hall in Unity, Maine. A special "Thank you" to Dr. Kamlesh Bajpai. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #50, Unity, Maine.Checks can be made out to ALA #50 and sent to: Sharon Spaulding,Treasurer 140 Detroit Rd. Troy, ME 04987 Published in Central Maine on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close