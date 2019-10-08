Guest Book View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 26 Monument St Winslow , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRFIELD - Linda L. Wood, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Linda was born May 18, 1958, daughter of Gerald E. Gagnon and Lucille E. (Levasseur) Gagnon. She was raised in Benton, attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1976.



Linda married James Wood of Fairfield in June 2002, and they spent 17 happy years together in their home on Bunker Avenue.



Linda worked for several years at Scott Paper Company and spent the last several years as a homemaker, foster parent, and caretaker for her parents until their passing. She was a thoughtful and kindhearted woman who was very dedicated to her family and the children in her life. While she had no direct descendants, she helped to raise other family members and had a special relationship with her many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart. She had an especially strong bond with the children who know her as "Mimi" - Gavin LaChance, Deacon Gagnon, Makayla Gagnon and Skyler Glidden. Linda was happiest with children by her side and dedicated her life to caring for the people she loved. In addition to caring for family, she was a dedicated foster Mom and took great pride in caring for the children entrusted to her.



Linda was a devoted Catholic church member and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John Catholic Church in Winslow for several years. Her service to God and the church was very important to her.



Linda was a good cook and enjoyed making meals for the family. She loved to travel and spent careful time planning vacations with her husband and family, always looking to make vacations fun and educational for the children with her.



Linda was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Lucille Gagnon.



She is survived by her husband, James C. Wood of Fairfield; sisters, Cindy Gagnon of Benton and her partner, Joyce Wyand, Katey Gagnon-Rood of Jefferson and her husband, Mike, sister, Debbie Savage; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Gagnon of Fairfield, Robert Haywood, Angela Haywood and Lucia Haywood of North Carolina, Richard Haywood of California, and Antoinette Gagnon of Augusta, along with their children.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Catholic Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow, at 9 a.m., on Thursday, October 10. The service will be followed by a burial at Ames Cemetery, River Road, Benton. A gathering will be held at the Gagnon family home at 469 River Road, Benton after the services.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .







