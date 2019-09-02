Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Hogan. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Linda L. Hogan, 72, on August 30, 2019, following 25 years living with breast cancer and a short time with advanced lung cancer.She was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in Farmington, the only child of Eleanor Sidell (Hogan) Stevens of Madison/Waterville and John W. Hogan Jr. of Park City, Ky.Linda graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1965, received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Gordon College in 1969, and a master's degree in social work from Boston College in 1971.She worked in both geriatric social work and oncology social work before becoming an administrator for various cancer research organizations. She managed cancer research organizations at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard, at Dartmouth Medical School, spent five years as manager of the Protocol and Information Office at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, and returned to New England as the administrative director of the Statistical and Data Analysis Center for AIDS research at the Harvard School of Public Health.In 1991, she opened a national clinical trials consulting practice and worked with community hospitals all over the country to develop and enhance cancer and HIV/AIDS clinical trial research programs.In her earlier years in Massachusetts, she served on the Board of the American Cancer Society, of Elder Services, and was a founder of one of the first community hospice programs in Massachusetts. After moving back to Maine in 1999, she was active with the Greater Waterville Newcomers, serving on the board for over five years.She is predeceased by her father, John W. Hogan Jr., who died in 1992 in Louisville, Ky., and her mother, Eleanor E. (Sidell) Stevens, who died in 2009 in Waterville.She is survived by two uncles and one aunt, Clayton Sidell of St. Albans, Raymond Sidell of Madison, and Virginia Kalkofen of Alabama; several cousins including Jan Landry of Fairfield and Judi Veilleux of Waterville; as well as her dear friends, June, Carol, Susan, Pam, and Kathy.Many, many grateful thanks to Dr. Knausenberger for all his compassionate care and attention over the years and to Beacon Hospice over the last weeks.Please join the family for an hour of visitation on Wednesday, September 4, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street, Madison. A service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to theNSABP Foundation(which supports the National Surgical Breast and Bowel Program, a national breast cancer research organization) at4 Allegheny Center,Pittsburgh, PA 15212or toBeacon Hospice inAugusta, Maine. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

