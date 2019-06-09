SIDNEY - Linda Jean Nivison passed away peacefully at the age of 71 at her home on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Sidney, with her loving family at her side. Linda Jean was born in Waterville on Sept. 26, 1947, the daughter of Ivan and Evelyn Cayford. She attended and graduated from the Waterville Schools. She was predeceased by her parents, Ivan and Evelyn Cayford; and grandson, Nathan. Linda is survived by her spouse, William of 53 years; her loving son, William and daughter-in-law, Shannon, both of Florida, and devoted daughter, Dianne of Sidney. She is also survived by five siblings, Terry, Vance, Charles, Janet and Brenda and their families; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Linda was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and more. She will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the Fortin Family Cemetery, 296 Town Farm Road, Sidney with a gathering following for family and friends at the Nivison's family home. Special thanks to Aable Cremation Service for their compassionate care. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, Waterville.
Published in Central Maine on June 9, 2019