Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 26 Monument Street Winslow. , ME View Map Burial Following Services St Francis Catholic Cemetery





She was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Waterville. She graduated from Mount Merici Academy and then went on to Holy Ghost School of Nursing in Cambridge, Mass. She returned home to begin her 45-year journey of providing healing and comfort to thousands of patients. She spent 24 years at Mid-Maine Medical Center, now known at MaineGeneral Medical Center in the Cardiac Care Unit first at the Elizabeth Ann Seton Hospital and then Thayer Hospital. After a merger, Linda then began her 21 years of service at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home. In those 45 years, she inspired, mentored and touched hundreds of co-workers to be caregiver she was.



Linda and Robert were married on June 7, 1969. They spent their lives opening their home for all their daughter's friends for many nights of pool, pong wars and watching Tales from the Crypt. She became "mama Lizotte" to many adopted children who would see her years later and they would still call her "Ma".



Linda was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Cora Bolduc; her husband, Robert; her sister, Lorraine; and several cousins.



She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Michelle and Stan McAvoy, Renee and Jay Pfingst; and her only grandson, Joe Pfingst, who she loved more than life. She is also survived by her special cousin, Sandra; several other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and her two grand fur pups, Beau and Murphy. Mama Lizotte was beloved by many and will missed by all.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care Center for the love and compassionate care they gave to Linda during her stay.



Linda was an avid sports fan. From watching both her girls and grandson become Black Raiders, she never missed a single game when not working for both her girls. She also never missed a New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox game. She was known to make a $3 bet with anyone who would take her up on it for any game, especially during March Madness. In fact, when Linda got sick, her first concern was missing the next Superbowl.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Burial at St Francis Catholic Cemetery will immediately follow and then a brunch at Notre Dame hall to celebrate mom's life.



In lieu of flowers, it would make her so proud to have any donations to the



Winslow Football Boosters



c/o Danielle Newgard



13 Paul Street



Winslow, Maine 04901







