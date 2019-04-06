Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda J. (Lary) Bunnell. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Linda J. (Lary) Bunnell, 69, recently of Chelsea, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center with her children and family by her side.



She was born in Waterville on Nov. 17, 1949 to Kenneth A. Sr. and Barbara J. (Brown) Lary.



She attended Riverside Grammar School, graduated from Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale in 1968. She attended one year at Manatee Jr. College in Bradenton, Fla.



On Sept. 6, 1970, she married Philip C. Bunnell in Vassalboro.



Linda and her late husband, Philip, were members of the Sunday mixed couples bowling league.



She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family, taking trips to Mt. Desert Island, backyard BBQ's, fall rides, camping with family and friends, and playing cards. Many knew her as the "Neighborhood Mom". She also had a love for birds and flowers.



Linda was employed for many years as Branch Manager at Government Employees Federal Credit Union (C-Port Credit Union).



She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Philip C. Bunnell; her father; brother, Kenneth A. Lary Jr. "Chip"; mother-in-law, Barbara Bunnell; son-in-law Chris Tittle; and several aunts and uncles.



Surviving her are her mother of Waterville; her son, Matthew Bunnell and wife, Heidi of Wayne, daughter, Shannon Tittle of Skowhegan; grandsons, Justin Cressey of Topsham and Andrew Bunnell of Cherry Point, N.C., granddaughter, Morgan Tittle of Skowhegan; great-grandson, Wyatt Cressey of Topsham; sister, Lynette (Lary) Eastman and husband, George of Pittston, sister-in-law, Carole Jean St. Amand and husband, Richard of Augusta; uncles, Dale Brown Sr. and wife Lynnita, Colby Brown and wife, Marion, Dana Lary and wife, Brenda; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A committal service will be held in the chapel at the new Veterans Cemetery, 263 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on April 11 at 1 p.m. A gathering will follow at the Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield Rd. (Rte. 17), Manchester, ME.



The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff that cared for her during her time at Gray Birch, Maine Veterans' Home- Augusta and the MGMC CCU Staff.



Condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to



PALS Shelter,



188 Case Rd.,



Winthrop, ME.







