GARDINER - Linda Diane Pottle, "Minna", 73, of West Gardiner, passed away peacefully on June, 20, 2019.



Linda was born March 12, 1946 in Quantico, Va. to Theresa Rand Dodge Pelletier and Richard Dodge and the eldest daughter of three sisters. Linda married Robert "Bob" Pottle in February 1965 and had their beloved daughter, Tracey.



Linda worked at the Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) for 35 years and after a few retirement years she joined her best friend, Erlene, as a foster grandparent at Helen Thompson School where she could keep a watchful eye and sneak yummy snacks to her great-grandchildren.



Linda was a passionate doll collector, an avid lawn-saler, bargain shopper and part-time antique dealer. She and Bob lived life to the fullest by traveling to historic landmarks like Gettysburg and Virgina and hit antique shows, auctions and flea markets every place in between. As long as they were together, they were happy and content. Linda also loved her home, cooking for her family, celebrities like Elvis, Barbie and Magnum P.I. (Tom Selleck), her garden, being a "Minna" and her cherished dog, Max.



Linda had a special place in her heart for not only her family but her lifelong friends, her D.E.P family, and her "Golden Girls" crew.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, of 41 years; her sister, Marilyn Dodge; and her lifelong friend, Erlene Rankins.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Tracey Pottle Grant and husband, Scott Grant; her two granddaughters, Jessica Heyer and husband, Josh Heyer, Amanda Vermillion and husband, Zack Vermillion; and her sister, Pamela Dodge. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Camryn and Kendyl Heyer, Evan Grant and Grant and Jason Vermillion; niece and nephew, Marissa and Tyler Dodge and family. Her dog, Max, many friends, co-workers and other family members.



The funeral will be held at Staples Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m., followed by a brief graveside ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home Website:



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to the



Kennebec Valley Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Lane



Augusta, ME 04330







