WINTHROP - Linda C.



Linda was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on August 31, 1956. Her parents, Vivian and George Powell, believed in large families and she was fourth from the youngest of eight children. Linda graduated from Cony High School in 1975. She worked for several businesses in the greater Augusta area before moving to Hampton Beach, N.H. While living in Hampton Beach, she worked for the Preston family.



After living in New Hampshire for several years, Linda moved back to Maine to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Her siblings were glad to have her back in Maine and to have her home for the family gatherings and holidays. Her sisters, Mary, Missy and Janet, will miss the sisters breakfasts.



Linda loved to read, especially mysteries. She enjoyed camping with her daughter and her sister, Missy and Missy's family. Prior to having a stroke, she enjoyed making jewelry but wasn't able to continue to do so after the stroke. She was quiet but had a wonderful sense of humor and no one could make her laugh like her family could. Some of her favorite things included I Love Lucy, Barnes and Noble, dogs and the ocean.



Linda was predeceased by her parents Vivian and Ken Powell; and sister, Kathy Routh.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea and Rory Barry and their children Emma and Rory; sisters Ann Drapeau , Mary Lambert, Janet Butterfield and her husband Steve, Missy Powell Martin and her husband Jim, brothers, Constant Hicks and his wife Rachel and Jim Powell and his wife Karen. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles; her ex-husband Robert Smith; and stepdaughters, Bobby-Jo Bechard and Samantha Smith.



Linda was a fighter. She came back from suffering heart attacks and strokes but didn't let her limitations keep her down. She helped anyone who needed it whenever she could. Even when her own health wasn't good, she would come to Maine to help take care of her dad in his last months of life. Unfortunately, she ran out of strength to keep fighting. We are all grateful she is no longer suffering.



There will not be a funeral but there will be a celebration of life on Friday, September 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Janet and Steve Butterfield, 8 Richardson Lane, Hallowell. Linda's ashes will be scattered in the ocean at a later date.



"I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive."



In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Go Fund Me page to help defray final expenses for Linda.







