Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000

WINDSOR - Linda B. Nickerson, 67, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side following a two-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born in Augusta on August 27, 1951, a daughter of the late Alton and Anita (Roy) Beane.



Mrs. Nickerson was a 1969 graduate of Cony High School. She had been employed for over 37 years with the State of Maine, Department of Labor.



Mrs. Nickerson is survived by her husband of 50 years, Millard E. Nickerson, III of Windsor; a son Richard A. Nickerson and his wife Gretchen of Augusta, two daughters Lori N. Tungseth and her husband Nathan of St Albans, England and Lisa N. Taylor and her husband John of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two sisters Delores DeMerchant and her husband John of Vassalboro and Gloria McGuire and her husband Timothy of Augusta; nine grandchildren Austin, Owen, Myla, Knox, Addison, Emily, Zachary, Abby and Brooke; a great-granddaughter, Mary Frances; her mother-in-law, Claire Nickerson of Augusta; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her brother, Nelson Beane.



At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 9 a.m. at the Central Church, South Belfast Ave., Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor, ME.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



The family requests that donations in Linda's



memory be made to:



Dempsey Center



778 Main St.



South Portland, ME 04106







