WINSLOW - Lillian M. Webber, 93, of Winslow, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by her family. Lillian was born on April 17, 1925, in Waterville, the daughter of Mary (Battit) and Elias George. She attended local schools and graduated from Waterville High School.



Lillian enjoyed knitting, crocheting, spending time with her family, and was a member of Maine Rebekahs for several years. Living on the family farm, Lillian found joy in bailing hay with her husband, Merton and had a way of making it fun for everyone involved. She loved her time spent at Owl's Head, watching her grandchildren play or just simply holding Merton's hand while they sat on the porch watching the boats float by. She also adored her leisurely car rides to Cadillac Mountain, New Hampshire, or Small Falls with a picnic lunch packed.



Lillian will be remembered for her intelligence, kindness, strong will, her readiness to forgive, and her delicious cooking - especially Syrian food. She always made sure there was room at the dinner table.



Lillian is survived by her son, Ron Webber and wife, Audré, daughter, Deirtra Wing and husband, James, daughter, Darlene Morissette; grandchildren: Michael Webber and partner, Jayda, Joey Morissette, Robert Morissette, Jasmine Webber and partner, Michael; great-granddaughters, Sierra and Jorga, great-grandson, whom she was looking forward to meeting; brother, Joe George and his wife, Lauretta of Connecticut; as well as close friend, Priscilla Gilblair. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.



Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Merton in 2014; her twin brother, Elias, and her brothers, Richard, Charles, and Adrian.



The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses and doctors of the third floor at MaineGeneral, who went above and beyond in caring for Lillian and her family.



A time of gathering and visitation will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield later this spring. Please visit



For those who wish, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to:



MaineGeneral Hospice,



Hathaway Creative Center,



Suite 307,



Waterville, ME 04901







8 Elm Street

Waterville , ME 04901

