WINSLOW - Liane M. Gillcash, 90, of Winslow, passed into God's hands, at MaineGeneral Hospital, Augusta of natural causes on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Waterville on June 10, 1928, the daughter of Arthur and Dama Veilleux.
She was a graduate of Waterville High School and worked as a bookkeeper for many years at the Hathaway office and later at several Winslow offices.
She attended and was a choir participant at St. John Catholic Church, Winslow and later attended Notre Dame Catholic Church, Waterville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Elwood L. Gillcash; son, Steve Gillcash; and two sisters, Lettie Ferland and Betty Jane Jolin.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Mark R. and Debbie Gillcash of China, and their children Darci (Nate) Campbellton, Amy L. Gillcash, Casey M. Gillcash; sister, Sandra (Bruce) Haley; and several nieces and nephews.
At Liane's request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with her family.
The family extends a special thank-you to Scott and the other personnel at Bedside Manor, Oakland where Liane, due to Macular Degeneration, had resided for two plus years.
Liane requested no flowers and friends who wish may make memorial donations to:
Bedside Manor Music Fund
P.O. Box 603
Oakland, ME 04963
Published in Central Maine on May 12, 2019