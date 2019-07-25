LOWELL - Leta E. Mayou, 86, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Bowdoin.
Leta was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Bingham, Maine, to Leland and Bertha (Harris) Garland.
In March of 1952, she married Albert Mayou and they raised their family in Pepperell, Mass. They retired in 1987 and built their home on Cold Stream Pond in Lowell, Maine.
Leta dedicated her life to caring for her family. She cared for her brother, Ray, sister, Lois and mother, Bertha during their extended illnesses.
She is survived by three daughters, Terry Mayou of Mercer, Lynn Eastman and her husband, Rick, of Bowdoin, and Bonnie Pomeroy and her husband, Alan, of Wilton; six grandsons; four great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandson.
Interment and a graveside service will occur in Robinson Memorial Cemetery in Moscow on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019