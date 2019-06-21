Lester E. Moran (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
AUGUSTA - Lester E. Moran, 84, of Stratford, Conn. and Augusta, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at Maine Veterans Home. Les was the husband of the late Frances (Dubee') Moran.

Les was born on July 15, 1934 in Bridgeport, Conn., son of the late Henry and Katherine (Sullivan) Moran. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a skilled machinist for many years, retiring from Biersdorf in Norwalk in 1996.

He is survived by his three sons, Ron, Ed and Sean Moran and one daughter, Eileen Moran-Dickervitz; his six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Les was also predeceased by his daughter, Colleen; brother, Hank and sister, Edna.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Rd., Shelton, Conn. on Saturday, June 22nd at 1pm. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton, Conn. are entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to

Honor Flight Maine

P.O. Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104-1770

honorflightmaine.org

Published in Central Maine on June 21, 2019
