Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Ardene Smith Jr.. View Sign

WINTHROP - Leroy Ardene



Leroy "Roy","Junior" was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Mount Vernon, the son of Leroy Ardene Sr. and Mabel (Smith) Smith. He grew up on the family farm in Mount Vernon and attended school there. He lived in Mount Vernon for 40 years and then moved to Winthrop, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a hard-working man and always liked to be busy. He worked for the Maine Department of Transportation for over 30 years. After retiring from the State he worked at the Woolworth Estate in Monmouth for many years.



He enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, and watching the Red Sox. He loved agricultural fairs, and especially liked to watch oxen and horse pulling. One of his favorite things to do was to make baked beans every week. He not only enjoyed eating them practically every day, but also liked to share them with family and friends.



Leroy was predeceased by an infant son, Wesley; his wife of 45 years, Isobel Cook Smith; and three sisters, Alberta Butterfield, Opal Smith, and Irma Rice.



He is survived by his children: Leroy Ardene Smith III and his wife, Marie, of Vienna, Celia Smith of Readfield, Sidney Smith and his wife, Annette of Mount Vernon, and Brenda Corkum and her husband, Elwood of Chelsea; grandchildren: Tina Moore and her husband, David, Donald Smith, David Smith, Sheila Emery and her husband, Louis, Levi Smith, Lindsey McLain and her husband, Jay, Sarah Corkum, Jennifer Hall and her husband, Ronnie, and Katherine Fogg; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren: Earleen Halstead, Todd Heath, and Penny Weibel; nieces, Blendine Butterfield, Pauline Butterfield, and Lynn Rice Demo, and nephew, Donald Butterfield. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Beverly Wight Smith.



A celebration of Leroy's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Community Center, 2 Main Street, Mount Vernon.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers



donations may be made in his memory to



Spectrum Generations



Meals On Wheels,



One Weston Court,



Suite 109,



Augusta, ME 04330.



If you wish your donation to go to the Cohen Center Meals on Wheels specifically, please leave a note to that affect.







WINTHROP - Leroy Ardene Smith Jr., 90, died April 12, 2019, at the Comfort Care Unit of MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing Care, Glenridge Drive, Augusta.Leroy "Roy","Junior" was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Mount Vernon, the son of Leroy Ardene Sr. and Mabel (Smith) Smith. He grew up on the family farm in Mount Vernon and attended school there. He lived in Mount Vernon for 40 years and then moved to Winthrop, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a hard-working man and always liked to be busy. He worked for the Maine Department of Transportation for over 30 years. After retiring from the State he worked at the Woolworth Estate in Monmouth for many years.He enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, and watching the Red Sox. He loved agricultural fairs, and especially liked to watch oxen and horse pulling. One of his favorite things to do was to make baked beans every week. He not only enjoyed eating them practically every day, but also liked to share them with family and friends.Leroy was predeceased by an infant son, Wesley; his wife of 45 years, Isobel Cook Smith; and three sisters, Alberta Butterfield, Opal Smith, and Irma Rice.He is survived by his children: Leroy Ardene Smith III and his wife, Marie, of Vienna, Celia Smith of Readfield, Sidney Smith and his wife, Annette of Mount Vernon, and Brenda Corkum and her husband, Elwood of Chelsea; grandchildren: Tina Moore and her husband, David, Donald Smith, David Smith, Sheila Emery and her husband, Louis, Levi Smith, Lindsey McLain and her husband, Jay, Sarah Corkum, Jennifer Hall and her husband, Ronnie, and Katherine Fogg; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren: Earleen Halstead, Todd Heath, and Penny Weibel; nieces, Blendine Butterfield, Pauline Butterfield, and Lynn Rice Demo, and nephew, Donald Butterfield. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Beverly Wight Smith.A celebration of Leroy's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Community Center, 2 Main Street, Mount Vernon.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com In lieu of flowersdonations may be made in his memory toSpectrum GenerationsMeals On Wheels,One Weston Court,Suite 109,Augusta, ME 04330.If you wish your donation to go to the Cohen Center Meals on Wheels specifically, please leave a note to that affect. Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close