Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lera Ann (Higgins) McGray. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN – Lera Ann (Higgins) McGray, 74, passed away in Skowhegan after a lengthy illness on July 28, 2019. She was born in Oakland on May 14, 1945, the daughter of Harold Higgins, Jr.



Lera was raised in Oakland and graduated from the former Williams High School, class of 1964. She married Charles McGray, Sr. on June 12, 1965, and together they raised two sons in Skowhegan.



Lera dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had a fantastic memory for numbers. In fact, she could rattle off random business phone numbers without a second thought and she never forgot a birthday. In their spare time, Charlie and Lera liked to operate their HAM radio. Her call sign was N1STK. Lera loved to watch New England athletics. She was particularly fond of Larry Bird, the Celtics, and watching the Boston Bruins with her granddaughter, Kendra. Lera was known to root for Dale Earnhardt during NASCAR races. She also liked listening to country music and watching wrestling.



Lera is survived by her husband of 54 years Charles McGray, Sr.; sons, Cecil McGray and Charles McGray Jr. and his girlfriend Tamara Clark; grandchildren, Kendra McGray, Charles McGray, III, and Jayce McGray; brother-in-law, Stanley McGray, sister-in-law Rosemarie Crockett; nephew Mark Crockett; many cousins including her favorite cousins Bruce and Trudy Albair; and special friends, Harvey Austin, Toni Godin and Neil Woodard.



She was predeceased by her father; sister, Nancy Cote; special aunt and uncle Mona and Levi Albair and Florence "Fuffa" Lovejoy; and very special friend Bobbi Jo Hebert.



The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center for the care they have given her these last three years. A Special Thank you to the following Nancy W, Cassie Brown, Jordan B, Jasmine M, Brook R, Chrystal N, Tara B, Krystal B, Stacey C, Ashley C, Alberta C, Mindy W, and Renee T. and they also would like to thank Redington Fairview General Hospital, Dr Eric, Dr Q. and Dr. Murakami.



A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan with Rev. Mark Tanner officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral. Interment at Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan will be held at a later date.







SKOWHEGAN – Lera Ann (Higgins) McGray, 74, passed away in Skowhegan after a lengthy illness on July 28, 2019. She was born in Oakland on May 14, 1945, the daughter of Harold Higgins, Jr.Lera was raised in Oakland and graduated from the former Williams High School, class of 1964. She married Charles McGray, Sr. on June 12, 1965, and together they raised two sons in Skowhegan.Lera dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had a fantastic memory for numbers. In fact, she could rattle off random business phone numbers without a second thought and she never forgot a birthday. In their spare time, Charlie and Lera liked to operate their HAM radio. Her call sign was N1STK. Lera loved to watch New England athletics. She was particularly fond of Larry Bird, the Celtics, and watching the Boston Bruins with her granddaughter, Kendra. Lera was known to root for Dale Earnhardt during NASCAR races. She also liked listening to country music and watching wrestling.Lera is survived by her husband of 54 years Charles McGray, Sr.; sons, Cecil McGray and Charles McGray Jr. and his girlfriend Tamara Clark; grandchildren, Kendra McGray, Charles McGray, III, and Jayce McGray; brother-in-law, Stanley McGray, sister-in-law Rosemarie Crockett; nephew Mark Crockett; many cousins including her favorite cousins Bruce and Trudy Albair; and special friends, Harvey Austin, Toni Godin and Neil Woodard.She was predeceased by her father; sister, Nancy Cote; special aunt and uncle Mona and Levi Albair and Florence "Fuffa" Lovejoy; and very special friend Bobbi Jo Hebert.The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center for the care they have given her these last three years. A Special Thank you to the following Nancy W, Cassie Brown, Jordan B, Jasmine M, Brook R, Chrystal N, Tara B, Krystal B, Stacey C, Ashley C, Alberta C, Mindy W, and Renee T. and they also would like to thank Redington Fairview General Hospital, Dr Eric, Dr Q. and Dr. Murakami.A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan with Rev. Mark Tanner officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral. Interment at Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan will be held at a later date. Published in Central Maine on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close