PORTLAND - Leonard William Turcotte died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family - wife, Sue, and her sisters, Kathleen, Kristi, and his dog, Lucky, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice, Scarborough, Maine.Lenny was born on May 2, 1949, the son of Edmond Turcotte Sr. and Doris Beaulier Turcotte.A graduated of Skowhegan High School, Lenny attended Eastern Maine Vocational School in Bangor and also St. Phillip Neri in Boston, Mass. He enlisted in the Air Force and retired after 20 years as a master sergeant.Lenny then went to work for the Army as an administrative assistant for another 20 years. Known too many in his military career and among friends as "Lenny, The Man, The Myth, The Legend".Lenny enjoyed camping, traveling, entertaining friends and "tinkering" in his garage.Lenny was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Bennett Turcotte of Portland; his brother, Edmond Turcotte Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Skowhegan; nephews, Eric Turcotte and his wife, Kris, of Skowhegan, Jay Turcotte and his wife, Ellen, of Texas; and great-nephews, Dawson and Drake Turcotte, both of Skowhegan; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Bennett and her partner, Bettina Blanchard and son, Kyle, and Kristi Bennett, all of Portland.A graveside service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, Maine in the spring.The family wishes to thank from the bottom of their hearts, the Heart Failure Clinic at Maine Medical Center, and the Gosnell Memorial House of Scarborough for their compassionate care and kindness.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Lenny's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Failure Clinic at Maine Medical Center22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME, 04102 orThe Animal RefugeLeague of Westbrook217 Landing RoadWestbrook, ME 04092 Published in Central Maine on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

