Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Haseltine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





In 1945 she married her beloved Frank Thomas Haseltine and they eventually moved to Pittsfield. She worked as a bookkeeper and bank clerk in Pittsfield for many years and in 1973 became the librarian at Maine Central Institute (MCI), where she worked for 25 years.



In 1993, she was inducted into the MCI Hall of Fame. She enjoyed working with the Maine Retriever Trial Club and was its secretary for many years, organizing its communications and reporting to the national association.



She is survived by her son and wife, Frank Thomas and Anne Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn., daughter, Susan Haseltine of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren and wives, James Frank and Amy Haseltine of Omaha, Neb. and Eric Walton and Cheryl Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



The family plans a small celebration of her life later in the summer in Pittsfield.



Donations in her memory may be made to:



Maine Central Institute Annual Fund or :



American Heart



Association







OAKTON, Va. - Leona McClellan Haseltine, of Oakton, Va., passed away May 21, 2019. She was born August 24, 1923, in Wells, Maine and with her parents, James Curtis and Dorothy McClellan and two siblings, Dawn and James Curtis Jr. lived in several Maine towns as she was growing up.In 1945 she married her beloved Frank Thomas Haseltine and they eventually moved to Pittsfield. She worked as a bookkeeper and bank clerk in Pittsfield for many years and in 1973 became the librarian at Maine Central Institute (MCI), where she worked for 25 years.In 1993, she was inducted into the MCI Hall of Fame. She enjoyed working with the Maine Retriever Trial Club and was its secretary for many years, organizing its communications and reporting to the national association.She is survived by her son and wife, Frank Thomas and Anne Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn., daughter, Susan Haseltine of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren and wives, James Frank and Amy Haseltine of Omaha, Neb. and Eric Walton and Cheryl Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family plans a small celebration of her life later in the summer in Pittsfield.Donations in her memory may be made to:Maine Central Institute Annual Fund or :American HeartAssociation Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close