OAKTON, Va. - Leona McClellan Haseltine, of Oakton, Va., passed away May 21, 2019. She was born August 24, 1923, in Wells, Maine and with her parents, James Curtis and Dorothy McClellan and two siblings, Dawn and James Curtis Jr. lived in several Maine towns as she was growing up.
In 1945 she married her beloved Frank Thomas Haseltine and they eventually moved to Pittsfield. She worked as a bookkeeper and bank clerk in Pittsfield for many years and in 1973 became the librarian at Maine Central Institute (MCI), where she worked for 25 years.
In 1993, she was inducted into the MCI Hall of Fame. She enjoyed working with the Maine Retriever Trial Club and was its secretary for many years, organizing its communications and reporting to the national association.
She is survived by her son and wife, Frank Thomas and Anne Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn., daughter, Susan Haseltine of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren and wives, James Frank and Amy Haseltine of Omaha, Neb. and Eric Walton and Cheryl Haseltine of Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family plans a small celebration of her life later in the summer in Pittsfield.
Donations in her memory may be made to:
Maine Central Institute Annual Fund or :
American Heart
Association
Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019