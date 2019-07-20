BENTON - Leon N. Adams, 91, passed away July 14, 2019 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. He was born April 2, 1928 in Benton, the son of Leon C. and Mildred (Nightingale) Adams.
He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He was employed for many years as a Mill Wright/Carpenter Union. He was a member of the American Legion, Masons, Scottish Rites, Shriners, and Elks #905 Waterville. Leon participated in the Farmers Market at the two cent bridge and volunteered at the Fairfield food bank. He enjoyed trapping and hunting.
Leon is survived by his children, Rebecca Adams Kudagama, Martha Adams Hall, Anthony Adams, Beth Adams Sylvester and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Chad Doyon, John Doyon, Matthew Sylvester, Micheal Corson, Joshua Sylvester, Ashely Hall, Tiffanie Adams; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jean (Cram) Adams; and son, Otis Adams.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. at Brown Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton. Private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Leon's memory to
Maine Trapper's,
Central Maine Chapter, CMC,
C/O Dan McAllister,
54 Patterson Road,
Hampden, ME 04444
Published in Central Maine on July 20, 2019