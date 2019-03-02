|
FLORIDA - Leon L. Bisson, 87, of Waterville, Maine, and Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born in Jackman, Maine, on July 19, 1931, the son of Ovila and Lea Bisson. He served for four years in the U.S. Navy in the Central Intelligence Communications Division. He also played on the Navy Baseball Team. He was employed by Silver St. Service/Dead River Company as Office/Operations Manager for 30-plus years. He also built a sizable tax business over the course of 40-plus years. He was an active barbershop member of the Kennebec Valley Chordsmen for 45 years, upon wintering in Florida he became a member of the Suncoast Statesmen and sang in many quartets. He was a 25-year member of the Waterville Country Club. He loved: Spending time with family and friends while summering at the camp on Snow Pond for 41 years, golf, contract bridge, singing and the Red Sox.Leon is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Martha Bisson; children, Roxanne Wilson and partner, Tom Nelson, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Douglas and wife, Sidney Ames of Ingleside, Texas; Bruce and wife, Alison Bisson, of Oakland, Maine; Dennis and wife, Dory Ames, of Clinton, Maine; Carolee Bisson of Belgrade, Maine, and Kelly and husband, Bob Nichols, of Skowhegan, Maine; grandchildren, Jeremy, Derek, Brandi, Jillian, Skysun, Desneiges, Nicole, Jacob, Ashley and Blake; great-grandchildren, Madison, Zoey, Winnie, Trinity, Abby, Brock and Sleighton; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Marie, Wallace, Anita, Sylvia and their spouses. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.An Honor Guard Commital Service at The Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine, and Celebration of Life ceremony is being planned for the last weekend of July, final details will be published closer to that time.Donations in Leon's memory may be made toTidewell Hospice5955 Rand BlvdSarasota, FL 34238
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 2, 2019
