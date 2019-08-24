Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Litchfield Plains Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Leo Rhoades Small, 96, of West Gardiner, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at Maine Veterans' Home, Augusta. He was born July 16, 1923, the youngest of five children to Delmar and Genevieve (Dustin) Small. He attended Litchfield schools, graduating from Litchfield Academy in 1941. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving in the Pacific during World War II , where his brothers were also serving in other branches of the military. Army Air Corps became the Air Force of the United States, which is on his honorable discharge. He married Frances EdithEaton, Sept. 30, 1949. He worked as a machinist, mechanic, truck driver, and retired as plant manager of Mercer Paper Tube in South Gardiner.Through the years he built a few houses, too. He was multi-talented and passed that knowledge on to his sons. He loved working in his vegetable and fruit gardens, hunting, fishing, and motorcycling with the Maine Retreads. Leo was a long-time member of Litchfield Plains Baptist Church, and the American Legion. He was a devoted customer of the Hi Hat Restaurant in Farmingdale.Leo was predeceased by his parents; wife Fran; and siblings, Chester, Granville, Hilda, and Freda.He is survived by sons, Malcolm and wife Erin, Clifton and wife Becky, Timothy and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Casie, Dustin, Rebecca, Kelsey, Sarah, and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren, Maleah,Emily, Andie, Connor, Hannah, Bryson, Kamden, Sydney, Nora, Carrah; many nieces, nephews, and bonus grands. A special sister-in-law, Ina Small, also survives him.Cremation handled by Mid-Maine Cremation Services. Many thanks to Maine Veterans' Home in Augusta, especially Alicia, who accompanied Leo on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.Leo will join his wife at Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner.A celebration of life will be held at Litchfield Plains Baptist Church, Friday, August 30 at 2 p.m. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

