WATERVILLE - Leo R. Deschenes, 91, passed away after a brief illness at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. He was born in Madison to the late Wilfred and Irene (Bushey) Deschenes. He was married to Rita (Mercier) Deschenes for 69 years. Leo graduated from Madison High School where he played football. After graduation he worked as a printer, owning City Job Print in Waterville. Leo was an active community member. He was involved in the Corpus Christi Church (Sacred Heart Church), Waterville Lions Club serving as a District Governor, Waterville Elks Club and the Waterville Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by his wife Rita; daughter Ann and husband David Vashon; grandchildren, Greer Vashon and Evan Vashon and wife Phina; great- grandchild and his sister, Collette Jensen.He was predeceased by his brothers Richard and Donald Deschenes and Ruth Forbes.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.The family would especially like to thank the many caregivers at MaineGeneral Medical Center and the Oak Grove Center for their care of Leo.In lieu of flowers,the family requests donations be made to: Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers 93 Silver St. Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 6, 2019