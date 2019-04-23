Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Send Flowers Obituary

JACKMAN - Leo P. Boudreau, 91, died April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and where he chose to be, in his own home, where he lived for 64 years. He was the youngest of three children of Louis and Elmina (Giasson) Boudreau.



He was predeceased by older brothers, Joseph of Virginia and Wilfred of Waterville.



Leo's career started in 1945 when he was drafted for military service. He did his training in Fort McClellan, Ala. for a few months. He reenlisted in the Army Air Corps for a year and a half where his served his first year at in Hickham Field in Oahu, Hawaii. He then served the last six months at Harmon Field in Guam. He spent three weeks on the ocean, then landed in Seattle, Wash. where he received his honorable discharge with the rank of corporal.



From 1947 until 1952 he worked for the CPR Canadian Railroad. In June of 1950, he married, Marie Anne Veilleux, daughter of the late Alfred P. and Eva (Labonte) Veilleux and had four children, Glenn, James, Doreen and Kerry. In 1953 he went to work for H. / W. Company and Scott Paper Company. For the next 33 years he worked In the woodsland department, starting as a scaler, assistant foreman, log foreman, truck foreman and ending his career as a dispatcher at the Marshal yard where he retired in 1986. He enjoyed his retirement for 33 years.



In 2015 his children celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and fun was had by all. He was looking forward to celebrate their 69th this year.



Leo leaves behind his wife Marie Anne of 68 years; four children, Glenn, his wife, Linda of Raymond, and their three children, James and Joni of Long Pond, and his two children; Doreen Andrews, husband, Philip of Hudson, their two children; and Kerry, his wife Betty and their two boys of Fairfax, Va.; 2 sisters in-law, Margaret Veilleux of Florida and Rollande Veilleux of Jackman.



He also leaves behind, nine grandchildren, Carrie, Adrien, Christine, Timmy, Dean, Ian, Allison Bagley, Ryan and Ethan; and seven great-grandchildren, Alice, Connor, Brina, Philip, Cody, Henry and Amelia; neighbors, Alan Crawford and his wife, Lillian, Danielle Hale and Joe Bergeron, who are a big part of this family. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces and countless friends he felt were family.



His hobbies included keeping records of events that mattered in his life, making wooden toys, fishing, hunting, picking berries, Cribbage, making jar organizers and giving them away to people he knew would take care of them. His biggest passion was the pride he felt for his family and friends when accomplishments were made. He was a humble and kind man and never liked to be the center of attention but could light a room with his quick-witted remarks. Many of those remarks over the years became embellished stories.



He was a member of the American Legion and devoted a lot of his time to research all veterans whereabouts and where they were laid to rest. He added to the wall décor



His wishes were not to have a service, but a celebration of his life and a prayer at his graveside, which will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, his family wishes donations be made to the American Legion in his name.







JACKMAN - Leo P. Boudreau, 91, died April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and where he chose to be, in his own home, where he lived for 64 years. He was the youngest of three children of Louis and Elmina (Giasson) Boudreau.He was predeceased by older brothers, Joseph of Virginia and Wilfred of Waterville.Leo's career started in 1945 when he was drafted for military service. He did his training in Fort McClellan, Ala. for a few months. He reenlisted in the Army Air Corps for a year and a half where his served his first year at in Hickham Field in Oahu, Hawaii. He then served the last six months at Harmon Field in Guam. He spent three weeks on the ocean, then landed in Seattle, Wash. where he received his honorable discharge with the rank of corporal.From 1947 until 1952 he worked for the CPR Canadian Railroad. In June of 1950, he married, Marie Anne Veilleux, daughter of the late Alfred P. and Eva (Labonte) Veilleux and had four children, Glenn, James, Doreen and Kerry. In 1953 he went to work for H. / W. Company and Scott Paper Company. For the next 33 years he worked In the woodsland department, starting as a scaler, assistant foreman, log foreman, truck foreman and ending his career as a dispatcher at the Marshal yard where he retired in 1986. He enjoyed his retirement for 33 years.In 2015 his children celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and fun was had by all. He was looking forward to celebrate their 69th this year.Leo leaves behind his wife Marie Anne of 68 years; four children, Glenn, his wife, Linda of Raymond, and their three children, James and Joni of Long Pond, and his two children; Doreen Andrews, husband, Philip of Hudson, their two children; and Kerry, his wife Betty and their two boys of Fairfax, Va.; 2 sisters in-law, Margaret Veilleux of Florida and Rollande Veilleux of Jackman.He also leaves behind, nine grandchildren, Carrie, Adrien, Christine, Timmy, Dean, Ian, Allison Bagley, Ryan and Ethan; and seven great-grandchildren, Alice, Connor, Brina, Philip, Cody, Henry and Amelia; neighbors, Alan Crawford and his wife, Lillian, Danielle Hale and Joe Bergeron, who are a big part of this family. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces and countless friends he felt were family.His hobbies included keeping records of events that mattered in his life, making wooden toys, fishing, hunting, picking berries, Cribbage, making jar organizers and giving them away to people he knew would take care of them. His biggest passion was the pride he felt for his family and friends when accomplishments were made. He was a humble and kind man and never liked to be the center of attention but could light a room with his quick-witted remarks. Many of those remarks over the years became embellished stories.He was a member of the American Legion and devoted a lot of his time to research all veterans whereabouts and where they were laid to rest. He added to the wall décorHis wishes were not to have a service, but a celebration of his life and a prayer at his graveside, which will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, his family wishes donations be made to the American Legion in his name. Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close