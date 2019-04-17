AUGUSTA - Leo E. Rancourt, 90, of the Townsend Road, died April 12, 2019 at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta after a brief illness.He was born in Augusta on March 27, 1929 the son of Lafayette Rancourt and Daisy (Dulac) Rancourt. He was educated in Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School.Leo served honorably in the U S Army during the Korean War.Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Edwards Manufacturing Co. for 18 years. He also served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 17 years. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was the squad leader during basic training. He received his 10 year service medal and the Cold War Medal.Leo enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with wood, carving and building wooden trucks.He was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a member, past kitchen chairman and past Sergeant of Arms of the Calumet Club, a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens, Life Member of Disabled American Veterans, member of Pine Tree Post 887 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Life Member of 25th Division Association, Abnaki Council Knights of Columbus and Abnaki Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.His wife, Martha (Roy) Rancourt, predeceased him in 2015. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Erlon "Poncho" Rancourt and Gerald R. "Jerry" Rancourt, and a sister, Louise Abram.Surviving are two daughters, Joan Brown and her husband Kevin of Winslow and Linda Harvey and her husband Donald of Pittston; one sister, Michelle Germaine Wing of Spring Hill, Fla.; three grandchildren, Erin, Aimee and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Xavier, Molly, Sage and Harper; and several nieces and nephews.There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the chapel at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or: Gerald Rancourt Schoarship c/o Calumet Educational Foundation P.O. Box 2085 Augusta, ME 04338-2085
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 17, 2019