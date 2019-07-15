Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo D. Sylvain Jr.. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Leo D. Sylvain Jr. went to meet his Heavenly Father on July 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Leo was born and brought up in Winslow, attending the Winslow schools and also KVCC.



In 1988 Leo met, fell in love with and married Tammy Ouellette. They were married one month shy of their 31st wedding anniversary.



Together, Leo and Tammy had two beautiful children, Virginia and Colby. Leo loved to travel and to make wonderful woodworking projects. He just loved any kind of gathering, especially big gatherings at his house. His wonderful laugh and sense of humor were one of a kind, they will be missed forever.



At the time of his retirement, Leo was working for the VA Togus as a boiler operator, a job he loved. Leo was a faithful communicant at Corpus Christi Parish in Winslow/Waterville.



Leo was predeceased by his parents, Leo Sylvain Sr. and Virginia (Morris) Sylvain; his sister, Laura Jean, his brother, Michael Brandon; and his grandparents.



Leo is survived by his loving wife, Tammy (Ouellette) Sylvain; his daughter, Virginia Tuggle and her husband, Steve, along with his grandsons, Blayd and Colton; and his son, Colby Sylvain. Leo is also survived by his siblings, MaryAnn Veazie, Susan Ryder and her husband, John, Kathleen Sylvain, Deborah Johnson, Sandra Campbell, James Sylvain and his wife, Kathy and Timothy Sylvain and his wife, Doreen. Leo will also be very missed by Tammy's family, mother and father-in-law, Jim and Patricia Ouellette, Allison (Ouellette) Ring and husband, Dan, Kim (Ouellette) Souliere husband, Bob, Cary Ouellette, Jennifer (Ouellette) Frederick and husband, Todd; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours for Leo will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Veilleux Funeral Home located at 8 Elm Street in Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow.



A special thank you to the MGMC Hospice team, especially Dr. Dohner and Norma, RN.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, please visit their website at



In lieu of flowers, please give to , MGMC Hospice or give to your local food pantry.







