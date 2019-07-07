Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo A. Latlip. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Leo Latlip, 93, of Marysville, Wash. died Monday, July 1, 2019.



Leo was born to Percy and Erma Latlip on March 16, 1926, in Hallowell or "Joppy", as Leo referred to it. Leaving home at age 15, he worked in road construction before enlisting with the



Leo married Meredith Austin in 1950 and celebrated 65 years together before Meredith's passing in 2016. Leo's other passion was hunting and fishing.



Leo hunted with sons, Dick, Andy, and son-in-law, Mel and many friends. His hunting travels took him to Canada for caribou, Utah for elk, Wyoming for antelope, Maine for bear and in Washington for duck and geese. He fished with his son, Bret in Canada, Idaho, Montana and Washington. With his daughter, Jane, he both hunted and fished, inspiring her love of the outdoors. He fished for salmon and halibut in Alaska with his grandson, Andy, and for trout with his granddaughter, Kayce and grandsons, Anthony and Patrick. He caught salmon in both the Atlantic and the Pacific and dug for clams on both coasts. The walls of his 'game' room were covered with his trophies as a testament to his hunting and fishing skills.



Moving to Washington in 1967, Leo worked for two years at Boeing, building tooling necessary to build the first 747 airplane. After being laid off from Boeing in 1970, he worked for and retired from Scott Paper in Everett. He made lifelong friends at both companies.



He was a Freemason in the Blue Lodge where he attained his first three degrees and in the Scottish Rite achieving the rank of 32 degree Mason, a Shriner, a member of the American Legion Post #6 and Veterans Foreign War post #6 in Hallowell, was past member of the Elk Lodge and a Plank Owner of the Missouri.



Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Meredith; his parents; his sisters, Mabel and Veronica and brother, Perley.



He is survived by his sister, Catherine Thurlow of Augusta; his daughter, Jane Earp, his sons, Richard, Andrew and Bret (Paulet); eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held prior to internment at Marysville Cemetery on Thursday, July 11 at noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Granite Falls, Washington Senior Center



or as the grandfather of several BSA Eagle Scouts, donations can be made to



Boy Scouts of America.







