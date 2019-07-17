Guest Book View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Funeral service 10:00 AM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Graveside service Following Services Maple Grove Cemetery Albion , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Lelia M. Trask, 91, of Clinton and formerly of Benton, passed away at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



She was born in Albion on April 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Alton G. Fowler and Alfreda Rowe Fowler.



She attended Albion schools.



In June of 1947, she married Donald O. Trask of Albion. The couple resided in Benton for 25 years and raised their family. They later sold their home and moved to Clinton, living there until their deaths.



Lelia worked at Ski-Land Woolen Mill for a few years then went on to work for Dr. Harrison Aldrich cleaning the office and business offices in Clinton until her retirement.



She was a homemaker and a member of the Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton for many years.



She was best known for her beautiful doilies; she crocheted nearly every day.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Donald; her eldest son, Paul E. Trask; and her siblings, Glendon Fowler and her sister, Phyllis.



She is survived by her son, Carl K. Trask and his wife, Paula of Winslow, her daughter-in-law, Meredith Trask of Clinton; her brother, Stanley Fowler and his wife, Marguerite (Pnut) of Newport; four grandchildren, Carl K. Trask and his wife, Michelle of Fairfield, Shelly Trask of Pontiac, Mich., Jeffrey Trask and his wife, Tracey of Winslow, and Paul E. Trask II of Clinton; her stepgrandchildren, Cheryl Gallant of Woodbridge, Va., Vicky Morris and her husband, Ed of Benton, William Green and his wife, Penny of Winslow, and Suzanne Clifford and her husband, Timothy of Clinton; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Linda Rhuda of Wells and two nephews, William Fowler, and Ralph Fowler of Newport.



At Lelia's request there will be no visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. Graveside services to be held directly following at Maple Grove Cemetery in Albion. A celebration of life will follow the burial at Clinton Baptist Fellowship Hall.



The family would like to thank the hospital nurses and staff for taking great care of mom in her time of need.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







