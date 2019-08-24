|
|
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
RICHMOND - Leland J. Smith, 88, passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 with his family by his side.He was born in Bebe River, N.H., on May 17, 1931, the son of Arlene and Hiram Smith. Lee moved to Richmond when he was nine years old and resided there for the rest of his life. He met his wife as a teenager and they just celebrated their 71st anniversary. He was a hard-working and wonderful man with amazing strength. He was always loving, caring and generous. He was well known for his character and integrity. He served Richmond as a constable for several years. He was president of the Richmond Sportsman's Club and was always an active member. As a young man he was a worm-digger and later lumberjack. He owned and operated Lee Smith Logging for many years and he became the epitome of the word "logger". He also owned and operated Smith's Smelt Camps for 20-plus years. He was an avid hunter and lived for hunting season. He was also a skilled trap shooter and over the years he won many state titles. In July 2019 he was inducted in the Maine Trap Shooters Association Hall of Fame. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Leroy Smith, sisters, Pauline Bodge and Elaine Mullane; son, Leland S. Smith; and grandson, Derek Less. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Connie Smith; children, Deborah Wallace Howe and husband, Bob of Richmond, Elena Less Carter and husband, Mark of Richmond, Lori Demers and husband, Lance of Atlantic Beach Fla.; grandchildren, Ronnie Smith and wife, Jody of Jacksonville Fla., Leland S. Smith, Jar of Litchfield and Alaska, Michelle Smith of Litchfield, Tyler Wallace and wife, Dawn of Richmond, Jocelyn Kelly and husband, Steve of Freeport, Curtis Wallace of Jacksonville Fla., Rob Less and wife, Jessie of Richmond, Lorisa Less and fiancé, Travis Crocker of Richmond, Marlena Champagne and husband, Joey of Richmond, Willow Neptune of West Gardiner and Dakoda Demers of Atlantic Beach, Fla., 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Reggie Smith of Richmond; and many special friends. He was also a surrogate father to so many in this community and helped so many! Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at the funeral home, with a celebration of life to follow at 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596 or the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|