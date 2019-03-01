PORT CHARLOTTE - Leland "Lee" Berry Willey, 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Farmingdale, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. Lee was born on Oct. 3, 1923, in Portland, to Orrin Fernal Willey and Ida Berry Willey. He was a finance clerk for the Veterans' Administration in Togus, retiring in 1981. Lee was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during WWII in the South Pacific and in the Korean Conflict in the Caribbean. He was a member of the Masons for 45 years in Lewiston, and the Shrine Choral group. Survivors include his wife, Myrtle Willey; and his son, Michael Corbett. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com. Memorial donations may be made to: St. James Episcopal Church General Fund
