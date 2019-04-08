Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatrice Lorna Marie (Poirier) Poulin. View Sign

SKOWHEGAN - Leatrice Lorna Marie (Poirier) Poulin, 91, lost her battle with cancer on April 5, 2019. She was born in Skowhegan June 30, 1927, the daughter of Vitaline (Johnson) and Frank E. Poirier Sr. She married Camille R. Poulin of St. Georges, Quebec Canada on July 5, 1954, and were happily married for nearly 60 years, until his death on March 27, 2013.



She worked for a few years in the local spinning mill, until she became a homemaker, caring for many children throughout the years, to include nieces and nephews. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards with her siblings for hours, often every day. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting various articles for family, friends and donations. She was a communicant and active member at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church and she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.



She is survived by two children, Lydia Hayes and her husband, John and son, Emile Poulin and his wife, Susan; five grandchildren, Celyn, Tim, Adam, Anthony, and Andrew; and eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Miles, Brandon, Makaylie, Bryce, Levi, Vera, and Abrielle.



She is also survived by her siblings, Armand Poirier, Irene Devoe, Clara Withee, Louis Poirier, Theresa Irwin, Esther Tracy; and many nieces and nephews.



Viewing hours will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave. Skowhegan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., April 10 at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan. A committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan on May 7, 2019.







SKOWHEGAN - Leatrice Lorna Marie (Poirier) Poulin, 91, lost her battle with cancer on April 5, 2019. She was born in Skowhegan June 30, 1927, the daughter of Vitaline (Johnson) and Frank E. Poirier Sr. She married Camille R. Poulin of St. Georges, Quebec Canada on July 5, 1954, and were happily married for nearly 60 years, until his death on March 27, 2013.She worked for a few years in the local spinning mill, until she became a homemaker, caring for many children throughout the years, to include nieces and nephews. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards with her siblings for hours, often every day. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting various articles for family, friends and donations. She was a communicant and active member at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church and she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.She is survived by two children, Lydia Hayes and her husband, John and son, Emile Poulin and his wife, Susan; five grandchildren, Celyn, Tim, Adam, Anthony, and Andrew; and eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Miles, Brandon, Makaylie, Bryce, Levi, Vera, and Abrielle.She is also survived by her siblings, Armand Poirier, Irene Devoe, Clara Withee, Louis Poirier, Theresa Irwin, Esther Tracy; and many nieces and nephews.Viewing hours will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave. Skowhegan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., April 10 at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan. A committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan on May 7, 2019. Funeral Home Smart & Edwards Funeral Home

183 Madison Ave

Skowhegan , ME 04976

(207) 474-3357 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close