Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence R. Robinson. View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Lawrence R. Robinson was heaven sent on March 26, 2019, at home with his wife, Rhonda by his side. Lawrence was a warrior that battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer for two years. He was born in Waterville, Aug. 14, 1966, son of late mother, Linda Robinson and father, Prescott Robinson of Fairfield Center.



Lawrence attended Lawrence High School. He was a very hard worker starting at a young age on farms. He worked for Maurice Bard Auto Body, C&J Transport, Valley Distributers and Town of Fairfield before building his own business, a heavy duty diesel truck garage, Robinson Repair. Lawrence could fix anything and fix it right. Lawrence had a unique set of skills that not many acquire. He was an incredibly knowledgeable superhuman that would help anyone. Lawrence loved working in his garage, antiquing, boating, hunting, fishing, jeeping, 4-wheeling, camping, snowmobiling, shooting guns, grilling, tractors and most of all spending time with his grandchildren, wife, family and friends.



Lawrence is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Rhonda, married on Sept. 25, 1992; his loving daughter, Brandy, son-in-law, Cameron; his "little sunshine" granddaughter, Layla, his "little buddy" grandson, Logan; Scott and Jenny Dostie, Nolly Dostie; right hand man, Uncle Dale Adams, Earl and Sheree Hall, David and Rhonda Porter, Pam and Joe Jacques, Paul and Michelle Pelletier, Bruce and Melissa Williams, Dalbert and Jean Franklin, Kay and Bruce, Gerard and Brenda, Scott and Nancy Otis, Merton and Mecca Richards, Brian Richards , Lenny and Donna Bickford, Tommy and Kathy Wells, and many more; his two sisters, Robin and Donna, two brothers, Prescott and Robert. Lawrence was looked up to and loved by so many.



He was predeceased by his mother, Linda, his mother-in-law Laura Bennett, father-in-law, Frank Bennett; and family friend, Wayne Dostie.



A heartfelt thank you to his care team at HACC, especially, Dr. Polkinghorn, Gari, Linda "Red", Jill, Jess, Nicole and Jenna. MaineGeneral Hospice team, especially Desirae.



Lawrence will be greatly missed by all and forever in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the VFW in Fairfield.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at







FAIRFIELD - Lawrence R. Robinson was heaven sent on March 26, 2019, at home with his wife, Rhonda by his side. Lawrence was a warrior that battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer for two years. He was born in Waterville, Aug. 14, 1966, son of late mother, Linda Robinson and father, Prescott Robinson of Fairfield Center.Lawrence attended Lawrence High School. He was a very hard worker starting at a young age on farms. He worked for Maurice Bard Auto Body, C&J Transport, Valley Distributers and Town of Fairfield before building his own business, a heavy duty diesel truck garage, Robinson Repair. Lawrence could fix anything and fix it right. Lawrence had a unique set of skills that not many acquire. He was an incredibly knowledgeable superhuman that would help anyone. Lawrence loved working in his garage, antiquing, boating, hunting, fishing, jeeping, 4-wheeling, camping, snowmobiling, shooting guns, grilling, tractors and most of all spending time with his grandchildren, wife, family and friends.Lawrence is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Rhonda, married on Sept. 25, 1992; his loving daughter, Brandy, son-in-law, Cameron; his "little sunshine" granddaughter, Layla, his "little buddy" grandson, Logan; Scott and Jenny Dostie, Nolly Dostie; right hand man, Uncle Dale Adams, Earl and Sheree Hall, David and Rhonda Porter, Pam and Joe Jacques, Paul and Michelle Pelletier, Bruce and Melissa Williams, Dalbert and Jean Franklin, Kay and Bruce, Gerard and Brenda, Scott and Nancy Otis, Merton and Mecca Richards, Brian Richards , Lenny and Donna Bickford, Tommy and Kathy Wells, and many more; his two sisters, Robin and Donna, two brothers, Prescott and Robert. Lawrence was looked up to and loved by so many.He was predeceased by his mother, Linda, his mother-in-law Laura Bennett, father-in-law, Frank Bennett; and family friend, Wayne Dostie.A heartfelt thank you to his care team at HACC, especially, Dr. Polkinghorn, Gari, Linda "Red", Jill, Jess, Nicole and Jenna. MaineGeneral Hospice team, especially Desirae.Lawrence will be greatly missed by all and forever in our hearts.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the VFW in Fairfield.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at Pancan.org or MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice care at give.mainegeneral.org Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close