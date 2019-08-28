SIDNEY - Lawrence P. Thorne passed away peacefully and comfortably at his home on August 22, 2019 at the age of 75.He was born to Charles and Janet Thorne on Oct. 5, 1943. He was one of six children and was a graduate of Cony High School, Class of '62. He was happily married to Nancy (Manley) Thorne for 54 years.Lanny was salesman for Lowe Paints before becoming a truck driver for Mayflower where he traveled across the country. He was an avid woodsman, and most enjoyed his time caring for his woodland accompanied by his beagle. He enjoyed growing a garden at the home he built with his wife, Nancy. He would frequently be found under his favorite oak tree, watching the garden and grass grow. His favorite time of the planting season was the first cucumber harvest. He was preceded by his brother, Edward Thorne, his two sisters, Karen (Thorne) Carlson, Elizabeth "Betty" (Thorne) MacMillan; and his grandson, Trevor Bragg. Lanny will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Penny Thorne and Margaret Thorne; four granddaughters, Ashley (Thorne) Knudsen, Kelly Bragg, Hannah Thorne and Kate Leask; his great-granddaughter, Madison J.; and extended family. A celebration of life gathering will be held at his home on Sept. 21.Cremation is handled by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd, Skowhega
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019