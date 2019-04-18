LAKELAND, Fla. - Lawrence Karl Ellis "Larry", 71, passed away April 4, 2019, at the Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland Fla., with his loving wife Judy by his side. He fought a long and hard battle with service connected liver disease.Larry was born April 2, 1948, in Augusta, the son of the late Harold and Myrtie Ellis of Skowhegan. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, the class of 1966. He also graduated from KVTI with an associate's degree.He served two tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, enjoyed wheeling and dealing and time spent with family and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Ellis, sisters, Geraldine Chapin and Charlene Gunst. Survivors include his wife Diane "Judy" of 35 years, brother Harold "Tom" Ellis and partner Marge, sister Marie Perkins and husband Donald; son Derek Ellis and his wife Amy, daughter Heather Davis, stepsons Allan Fitzmaurice and wife Cindy, Dennis Fitzmaurice and wife Darcy, stepdaughters Gail Fitzmaurice and partner Kim Wescott, Kathy Fitzmaurice, Bethany Rendell and husband Carl, Denise Hill and husband Rob. He had 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin Sharon Breton- Freeman. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Arrangements were made by The National Cremation Society of Florida. Special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Larry's memory to the: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019