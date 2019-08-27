AUGUSTA - Lawrence Gerard Tims, 69, of Augusta passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after a short Illness. Larry was born and raised in Manchester. He attended Manchester schools and later completed his G.E.D.Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, going for long joy rides on warm sunny days with his wife, Mercedes. They traveled the southern and mid coastal shore line antiquing, and stopping for seafood lunches. He enjoyed antique car shows. Larry worked for Williams Construction for many years.He is predeceased by his loving wife, Mercedes; brother, Richard Tims, and brother-in-law, Lee McGuire.He is survived by is stepdaughter, Maria Bickford; and granddaughter, Devyn McIntyre of Buxton; two sisters, Linda McGuire of Manchester, Jeanne Barbeau and husband, Norman of Augusta, four brothers, Robert and his wife, Kerry of Ocala, Fla., James and his wife, Sheila of Manchester, David and his wife, Cheryl of Conway, S.C.; as well as many nieces and great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins.Larry's family wishes to extend their sincere thank you to his doctors, nurses, and caregivers in the CCU for their diligent and compassionate care during his stay.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 27, 2019