Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence E. Frost. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Lawrence E. Frost, born Oct. 10, 1952 in Millinocket to Joseph and Eva Frost, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 3, 2019.Larry grew up in his hometown with his three brothers, Leslie, Robert and Michael, and four sisters, Margaret, Katherine, Rita and Gloria. He was a Yankees fan who enjoyed spending time outdoors where his love for bikes first started at a young age. Larry worked hard his whole life for many years at Statler, Peachy Builders, Cianbro, and retired from Fisher Plow.He loved spending time with his two daughters teaching them how to change the oil in their cars, how you can never have too many sockets in your toolbox, and how to properly polish your Harley - just to ensure that he was the only man they'd ever need.He was proud of his Native American heritage, shared his knowledge with those who would listen, and attended Pow-Wow's with his family and friends where he got his Tribal name, Thunderhawk. In his later years, you would find him on his Harley "Crazy Horse" hanging around the motorcycle clubs or at Tim Horton's with the "coffee crew". Indian Larry may have been very small in size, but his heart was the biggest you could find.He is survived by his two grandchildren, Liliana and Bryson Freeman and their father, Jason; brothers Leslie, Micheal, Robert Frost and wife Martha, sister Gloria Frost Powell; many nieces and nephews; girlfriend Katherine Heath, who took care of him for many years, and her daughter, Sara. He will be missed the most by his daughters, Tiffan"i" Shooting Star Freeman and Kristen Dragonfly Frost.Ride High With The Angels! Funeral services will be held at St. Augustine Church, 24 Washington St. in Augusta at 11 a.m. on March 16. Reception to follow. Celebration of life to be held at a future time in the spring.







AUGUSTA - Lawrence E. Frost, born Oct. 10, 1952 in Millinocket to Joseph and Eva Frost, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 3, 2019.Larry grew up in his hometown with his three brothers, Leslie, Robert and Michael, and four sisters, Margaret, Katherine, Rita and Gloria. He was a Yankees fan who enjoyed spending time outdoors where his love for bikes first started at a young age. Larry worked hard his whole life for many years at Statler, Peachy Builders, Cianbro, and retired from Fisher Plow.He loved spending time with his two daughters teaching them how to change the oil in their cars, how you can never have too many sockets in your toolbox, and how to properly polish your Harley - just to ensure that he was the only man they'd ever need.He was proud of his Native American heritage, shared his knowledge with those who would listen, and attended Pow-Wow's with his family and friends where he got his Tribal name, Thunderhawk. In his later years, you would find him on his Harley "Crazy Horse" hanging around the motorcycle clubs or at Tim Horton's with the "coffee crew". Indian Larry may have been very small in size, but his heart was the biggest you could find.He is survived by his two grandchildren, Liliana and Bryson Freeman and their father, Jason; brothers Leslie, Micheal, Robert Frost and wife Martha, sister Gloria Frost Powell; many nieces and nephews; girlfriend Katherine Heath, who took care of him for many years, and her daughter, Sara. He will be missed the most by his daughters, Tiffan"i" Shooting Star Freeman and Kristen Dragonfly Frost.Ride High With The Angels! Funeral services will be held at St. Augustine Church, 24 Washington St. in Augusta at 11 a.m. on March 16. Reception to follow. Celebration of life to be held at a future time in the spring. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close